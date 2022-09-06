Pensacola Blue Wahoos start Tennessee Trip well with road-series win

The Blue Wahoos have gone north to find their greatest success this season.

After their series finale Sunday at Chattanooga was rained out, it gave the Blue Wahoos their first road series win this season – taking three of the five games against the Lookouts – and extended a season-defining edge against the Southern League’s North Division.

Amazingly, the Blue Wahoos are 30-11 against the four teams in the North Division (Birmingham, Rocket City, Chattanooga and Tennessee Smokies) but 12 games under .500 against their three other South Division members (Biloxi, Montgomery, Mississippi Braves).

They begin a second week road trip Tuesday against the Tennessee Smokies, a team likely to qualify for the North Division Playoffs against first-half winner Rocket City. The Trash Pandas have a 3.5 game lead on the Smokies in the second half division race, but the Smokies have a commanding second-best winning percentage to become the playoff opponent later this month.

