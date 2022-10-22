Penny Hardaway urges UIC to release Damaria Franklin

Memphis basketball transfer Damaria Franklin’s eligibility status for the 2022-23 season remains in question, Coach Penny Hardaway said Friday.

Speaking to Reporters ahead of the Tigers’ exhibition game against Christian Brothers University (4 pm, Sunday) – the first of two before the team opens the regular season at Vanderbilt (Nov. 7) – Hardaway acknowledged Franklin and fellow transfer Jahmar Young Jr. will be the only players unavailable.

Franklin, who utilized his one-time transfer waiver to play last season at Illinois-Chicago (UIC), where he became the Flames’ leading scorer and an all-Horizon League honoree, initially intended to leave his Hometown program after graduating in December. NCAA rules stipulate Graduate transfers have immediate eligibility no matter how many times they’ve previously transferred. Shortly after he informed his former head Coach Luke Yaklich, his Scholarship was terminated. Franklin subsequently transferred to Memphis in August.

