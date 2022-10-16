Penny Hardaway says Tigers are ‘ready to go’

Penny Hardaway walked onstage Saturday afternoon and waved to the crowd of several hundred scattered across the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall lawn.

Yung Jeezy’s “Put On” echoed throughout that end of the University of Memphis campus, where food tents, inflatable bounce houses and games created a much different vibe for the Tigers’ annual preseason pep rally than Memphis Madness.

But that was the point, according to Hardaway. The born and bred Memphian, Entering his fifth season at his alma mater, welcomed the change of pace for a variety of reasons. Chief among them, he wanted to reestablish a connection with the lifeblood of any school’s Athletic programs – the fans.

“Yeah, both programs, this is the city’s team. We are your team,” he told the crowd, which had by then become a dense Scrum in front of the stage. “We wanted to be closer – up close and personal with you guys. We want to show you guys how much we really do appreciate you.”

