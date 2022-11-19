Penny Hardaway Promises changes ahead of VCU game

Memphis basketball Coach Penny Hardaway could have eased into this season, and no one would’ve blamed him.

Or, he could have done what he did and scheduled back-to-back road games out of the gate against an SEC program (Vanderbilt) and a strong mid-major most have pegged as an NCAA Tournament team (Saint Louis).

There are plenty of reasons for this. None more so, though, than Hardaway wanting reliable data and results quickly as he tries to return the Tigers to March Madness for the second straight season. He wanted to have a better feel for what he’s working with earlier, he said, so that if adjustments need to be made, he doesn’t have to wait as long to make them.

On Friday, Hardaway acknowledged changes are on the way – rather quickly. Memphis hosts VCU on Sunday (4 pm, ESPN+) in what will be the home opener for the Tigers (1-1). The Rams (3-1) will be without their starting point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. Hardaway still expects a tough matchup, but he said he’s already started making modifications.

