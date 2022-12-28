Penny Hardaway is a Tyler Harris transfer before Memphis basketball-USF

Former Memphis basketball Sharpshooter Tyler Harris’ departure in April took plenty of people by surprise.

Penny Hardaway is not one of those people. The fifth-year Tigers Coach is set to face Harris, now the leading scorer at South Florida (7-6), when Memphis (10-3) opens AAC play on Thursday (7 pm, ESPN+).

“Nothing catches me off-guard,” Hardaway said Wednesday. “Nothing does. Ty is a proud guy. He’s a really good player. They wanted to be here. (But) my whole entire Mindset was on, for me, to kinda get the program, you know, in a position where I was very comfortable mentally. That was no knock on anybody.

“I’m still a fan. Just, to me, that’s just how it happened.”

Harris, a high school star at Cordova before signing with the Tigers, had already left once (for one season at Iowa State) and came back as a walk-on for the 2021-22 season. They played well, averaging 8.8 points and leading the team with a 39.5% 3-point field goal percentage.

