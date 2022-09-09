Penny Hardaway defends actions as a basketball Coach in Memphis

Penny Hardaway spent more than 20 minutes Friday telling his story to a rapt audience, laying the groundwork for something he’d never said publicly.

The Memphis basketball Coach offered those inside the grand Ballroom at the Renasant Convention Center a glimpse into the journey he’s on, and the battle he’s still fighting.

How his grandmother took him in when his mother left to pursue a career as a singer when Hardaway was just 5 years old. How he grew up learning to play basketball shooting at shopping carts, milk crates and bike rims. How he went from not making his seventh grade team to becoming a Parade Magazine All-American, a star at Memphis State and a superstar in the NBA. How he returned to his hometown to help care for a sick friend, Desmond Merriweather, and later team up with him to give back to the youth of Memphis.

