Penny Hardaway defends actions as a basketball Coach in Memphis

Penny Hardaway spent more than 20 minutes Friday telling his story to a rapt audience, laying the groundwork for something he’d never said publicly.

The Memphis basketball Coach offered those inside the grand Ballroom at the Renasant Convention Center a glimpse into the journey he’s on, and the battle he’s still fighting.

How his grandmother took him in when his mother left to pursue a career as a singer when Hardaway was just 5 years old. How he grew up learning to play basketball shooting at shopping carts, milk crates and bike rims. How he went from not making his seventh grade team to becoming a Parade Magazine All-American, a star at Memphis State and a superstar in the NBA. How he returned to his hometown to help care for a sick friend, Desmond Merriweather, and later team up with him to give back to the youth of Memphis.

Only then did Hardaway steer his keynote address at the Southern Heritage Classic coaches’ luncheon towards the controversies he got caught up in as a coach.

“Now I’m here and I’m getting in trouble for doing what I just told y’all I did,” said Hardaway. “I mean, we got a group of people who are judging me as if I did that for monetary purposes. Not (that I did it) from the heart. I did all that from the heart.”

Hardaway’s remarks come a week after the TSSAA, high school sports’ governing body in Tennessee, ruled he violated its recruiting rule when he was the Coach at Memphis East High School and James Wiseman transferred there. As a result, the TSSAA fined the school and ordered it to vacate every win (including the 2018 state championship Hardaway led the team to as coach) during Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs.

Wiseman went on to play for Hardaway at the University of Memphis. One game into his freshman season, the NCAA announced Wiseman to be “likely ineligible.” The Tigers played Wiseman in two more games before adhering to the NCAA’s orders. That decision led to the NCAA launching an infractions investigation into the program, which is still ongoing almost three years later.

Hardaway said he was recently reminded of a sermon from Rev. Gary Faulkner at the Cummings Street Missionary Baptist Church.

“They put like 10,000 sheets – I mean, it was a bunch of sheets – of copying paper on the stage one Sunday,” said Hardaway, who will start his fifth season as Tigers Coach on Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt. “They said, ‘This is my life story on all these sheets of paper, but y’all wanna grab one sheet and judge me from one sheet instead of understanding what the whole story is?’ So, we’re in that battle.”

Despite Hardaway’s feelings about the TSSAA ruling or the NCAA’s probe into his Tigers program, he stands by his motivations.

“Those kids from middle school, the kids from the high school, the kids from the AAU program, 90% of those kids went to either DII (colleges), DI, HBCUs,” he said. “And we’re still a huge part of their lives, because we want to see them through. They’re graduating now. They’re getting jobs. They’re being very productive in the community. That’s what we want.”

