Penny Hardaway and Memphis finalize contract extension

The University of Memphis announced today that men’s basketball Coach Penny Hardaway and the university have agreed to a contract extension that locks him in as the head coach until 2028. Terms announced were 6 years at 16.5 million dollars with incentives. The contract updates the memo of understanding agreed upon in December 2020 and runs through April 15, 2028.

“The full ‘long-form’ contract and extension for Coach Hardaway has been in the works for quite some time,” University of Memphis AD Laird Veatch said. “We are extremely pleased and excited to make this commitment to keep Coach Hardaway courtside leading our Tigers for a long time. We could not have a better fit as our head men’s basketball Coach at Memphis than Penny Hardawayand we are very grateful for his dedication and leadership.”

“As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted,” Penny Hardaway said. “I would like to thank Laird Veatch, University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hargrave and the Board of Trustees for their support, and I cannot wait to keep working each and every day for our City, our University and our program.”

Total Compensation Per Year:

2022-23- 2.5 Million

2023-24- 2.6 Million

2024-25- 2.7 Million

2025-26- 2.8 Million

2026-27- 2.9 Million

2027-28- 3.0 Million

The University further shares that the compensation is split between a $200,000 base salary per year, with the remaining portion of the compensation allocated as non-salary compensation divided equally between radio and television appearance availability and public relations, public service and public speaking appearance availability.