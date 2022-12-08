Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Cruse built a lifetime of memories

December 7—Generations of volleyball players on the dirt courts at Roxbury Park or in high school gymnasiums throughout the region probably have encountered Denny Cruse.

The longtime official, former Greater Johnstown High School volleyball Coach and charter member of the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club has been entrenched in the sport for 44 years.

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) certainly noticed.

The PVCA inducted Cruse into its 2022 Hall of Fame Class as a recipient of the Rich Schall Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday in State College. Cruse was recognized as a player, coach, official and league organizer.

“It was unexpected,” said Cruse, 70, a retired teacher’s aide in the Greater Johnstown School District. “I was humbled when they called and let me know. Not only is it a tribute to me, but to all the people that helped me throughout the years.”

Cruse also has had a helping hand in advancing the region’s volleyball scene.

In 1978 he and close friend Don Civis, also a PVCA Hall of Famer, were among a group of people who established the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club and the Earthworm Volleyball Club.

“Earthworm was a group that was on the swim team at the YMCA,” Cruse said. “When we were done swimming, we formed a volleyball team.

“Don Civis was the driving force behind the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club. He was instrumental with all of my success and endeavors with the club. He did all the behind-the-scenes things.”

Civis was the long-time president of the club. Cruse was a league director of the Roxbury Summer League for many years.

The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club had a vision for the sport in the city back then and has had a resurgence in recent years.

Cruse said the group originally wanted to expand volleyball in Johnstown, so it asked the city for permission to use a drainage area at Roxbury Park that was not being utilized in the late 1970s.

The club constructed one court by hand in 1978. Two years later, the City of Johnstown brought in equipment to help install two additional courts.

In 1983, the city and the club teamed up to construct the final two courts at the Roxbury Park. Using money raised through charging teams to participate in the league, the club had lights installed on all five courts.

Decades later, Roxbury Park still is alive throughout the summer, as volleyball, baseball, softball, tennis and basketball are often played simultaneously on multiple fields and courts on many weeknights.

Cruse played a significant role in the sport’s growth, even though his own interest in volleyball didn’t take hold until he was in his mid-20’s.

“It’s something that I never really started playing seriously until I was age 26,” Cruse said. “Once I started playing volleyball, I liked the team concept. I was doing the sport with friends. From there it transitioned to coaching, and then officiating. I enjoyed it and still enjoy it.”

His wife, Teri Cruse, is well known as a successful volleyball and girls basketball Coach at Conemaugh Valley High School. Teri Cruse led the Blue Jays girls to a state runner-up finish in 2006 and retired as girls basketball coach after this past season.

She was a former standout basketball and volleyball player at Conemaugh Valley. She also starred in both sports at Pitt-Johnstown, where she is a member of the university’s athletics hall of fame.

“I asked her to be my doubles partner to play in tournaments down in Roxbury. That’s how we met,” Denny Cruse said. “Now, we’ve been married almost 30 years.

“We won lots of tournaments. I said at the induction ceremony, she was the best player I ever played with,” he said.

Denny and Teri have two sons, Grant and Casey, who are each Conemaugh Valley High School graduates.

Joining Denny Cruse in the PVCA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are: Shari Campbell, Clarion High School head coach; Jim Hopton, Senior Tour player and multi-year national champion; and Marci Malliard, Cochranton High School head coach.