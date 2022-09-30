Penn’s Delaney Wade 11th in state Finals

CARMEL, Ind. — Penn junior Delaney Wade fired an 8-over-par 80 Friday at Prairie View Golf Club for a share of 11th place heading into Saturday’s second and final round of the IHSAA Girls Golf State Championship.

Overcoming a rough start on the front nine with three bogeys, two double bogeys and a birdie, Wade settled down on the back nine with a 1-over 37. As a sophomore Wade finished seventh overall in the state tournament after rounds of 76 and 74 for a two-day total of 150 and poised to make a move for a top-10 finish.

Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker is the overall leader after a 3-under 69, followed by Batesville freshman Ava South at 2-over 74 and Center Grove senior Sage Parsetich at 4-over 76.

