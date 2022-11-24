Pennington, Hun leads All-Prep, All-Area boys soccer selections – Trentonian

The Pennington School and Hun School boys’ soccer teams were the two best in The Trentonian‘s coverage area this season.

The hard work of head coaches Chad Bridges and Patrick Quirk and their staff helped the Red Hawks’ and Raiders’ Skippers get named as The Trentonian‘s All-Prep Coaches of the Year for a second straight fall.

Each of those Clubs placed seven players on the All-Prep and All-Area teams.

Senior goalkeeper Nik Kempe, senior fullback Conor Coyne, junior midfielders Kieran Karp, Hugo Marquez-Luque and Pablo Carncier-Cozar, sophomore middie Bacary Tandjigora and junior forward Matt Lynch represented 15-4-1 Pennington, which won its seventh straight Mercer County Tournament title and advanced to the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletics Association Prep A final.

He went 12-4-2, defeated the Red Hawks in their first meeting, then went on to win a share of the Mid-Atlantic Prep League title with the Hill School, spearheaded by the play of sophomore goalie Diego Pena, senior back Tyler Stark, senior midfielders William Zeng and Adhityan Tamilselvan, junior middie Conor Frykholm, plus senior forward Massimiliano Verduci and junior striker Joey Bucchere.

Bucchere is The Trentonian‘s All-Prep Player of the Year after leading the five local prep schools with 37 points, including 17 goals (another prep best) and three assists.

AllNew Egypt’s Lucas Sample (19) is our Trentonian Area Player of the Year. (Kyle Franko/ Trentonian Photo)Three teams from the Burlington County Scholastic League also made their impacts felt around the area.

Bordentown went 15-4-1, knocking off a number of quality teams along the way, to earn the top seed in Central Jersey Group II. Head Coach Jason Zablow’s Scotties were led by All-Area standouts like senior fullbacks Lucas Fryc and Adam Wieczkowski, junior ‘keeper Ethan Beauchemin, senior midfielders Jay Beyers and Patrick Redwood, plus senior forward Julien DeLorenzo.

Florence surged to its third consecutive Sectional final behind players like senior midfielders Chris Krall and Ryan Boracci, senior backs Ryan Moore and Jack Fitzpatrick, plus sophomore forward Derek Tindall. Like B’town, head Coach Kyle Ballay’s Flashes went 15-4-1, but won the BCSL Patriot Division.

The most improved team in the area was New Egypt, which finished 14-3-2 and second in the BCSL Freedom Division under first-year head Coach Justin Schmid, a former Allentown High assistant. Shaking off their two-win season of 2021, the Warriors were paced by senior forward Lucas Sample and senior midfielder Andrew Molnar.

Sample had the kind of breakout season for which he had been hoping. He led the area with 42 goals (twice as many as his closest competitor) and 91 points (39 more than his closest competitor), making him The Trentonian‘s pick for All-Area Player of the Year.

All-Prep Boys Soccer

FIRST TEAM

Position Player School Year

Goalie Nik Kempe Pennington Sr.

Goalie Diego Pena Hun So.

Back Conor Coyne Pennington Sr.

Back Tyler Stark Hun Sr.

Back Raag Desika’s PDS Sr.

Back Tyler Kowal Peddie Sr.

Back George McCain Lawrenceville Sr.

Midfield Kieran Karp Pennington Jr.

Midfield William Zeng Hun Sr.

Midfield Hugo Marquez-Luque Pennington Jr.

Midfield Adhityan Tamilselvan Hun Sr.

Midfield Pablo Carncier-Cozar Pennington Jr.

Midfield Conor Frykholm Hun Jr.

Midfield Bacary Tandjigora Pennington So.

Midfield Joaquin Rodriguez PDS Sr.

Midfield Rayce Welborne Lawrenceville Jr.

Forward Aidan Lawrence Peddie Fr.

Forward Massimiliano Verduci Hun Sr.

Forward Matt Lynch Pennington Jr.

Forward Joey Bucchere Hun Jr.

Honorable Mention

Joaquin Pares, Mike D’Aulerio, Zachary Stark (Hun); Kevin Chiang, Liam Flynn, Sacha Hood, Stamatis Golfinopoulos, Jameson Hocher, Jack McCain (Lawrenceville); Kyle Ferguson, Ethan Campbell, Kiran Shah (Peddie); Keane Brown, Justin Davidyock, Alvaro Carncier-Cozar, Enrique Porras Jr., Philip Ross (Pennington); Gyan Gautam, Yaseen Mousa, John Mazzarisi (PDS).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Joey Bucchere (Hun)

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Chad Bridges (Pennington) & Patrick Quirk (Hun)

All-Area Boy Soccer

FIRST TEAM

Position Player School Year

Goalie Nik Kempe Pennington Sr.

Goalie Ronit Rijhwani Robbinsville Sr.

Back Liam Gardiner Steinert Jr.

Back Tyler Stark Hun Sr.

Back Sean Smith Robbinsville Sr.

Back Conor Coyne Pennington Sr.

Back Ryan Moore Florence Sr.

Back Lucas Fryc Bordentown Sr.

Midfield Austin Warren Hopewell Valley Sr.

Midfield Conor Frykholm Hun Jr.

Midfield Bacary Tandjigora Pennington So.

Midfield Pablo Argueta Notre Dame Sr.

Midfield Rayce Welborne Lawrenceville Jr.

Midfield Anthony Durling Steinert Jr.

Midfield Chris Krall Florence Sr.

Forward Joey Bucchere Hun Jr.

Forward Cade Maglione Allentown Jr.

Forward Allen Jarrin Hightstown Sr.

Forward James Ferraro Notre Dame Sr.

Forward Lucas Sample New Egypt Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Position Player School Year

Goalie Diego Pena Hun So.

Goalie Ethan Beauchemin Bordentown Jr.

Back Leo George Princeton Sr.

Back Luigi Barricelli Notre Dame So.

Back Chris Turnbull Hopewell Valley Jr.

Back Adam Wieczkowski Bordentown Sr.

Back Jack Fitzpatrick Florence Sr.

Midfield Ryan Watson Notre Dame Jr.

Midfield Aidan Grund WW-P South Jr.

Midfield Adrian Ivanov Robbinsville Jr.

Midfield Jay Beyers Bordentown Sr.

Midfield William Zeng Hun Sr.

Midfield Hugo Marquez-Luque Pennington Jr.

Midfield Adhityan Tamilselvan Hun Sr.

Midfield Pablo Carncier-Cozar Pennington Jr.

Forward Julien DeLorenzo Bordentown Sr.

Forward Massimiliano Verduci Hun Sr.

Forward JP Colter Notre Dame Sr.

Forward Matt Lynch Pennington Jr.

Forward Bora Turker Robbinsville Jr.

THIRD TEAM

Position Player School Year

Goalie Aarya Patel Allentown Sr.

Goalie Alex Szymanik Hopewell Valley Jr.

Back Raag Desika’s PDS Sr.

Back Tyler Kowal Peddie Sr.

Back George McCain Lawrenceville Sr.

Back Carlton Cummings WW-P South Sr.

Back Maddox Hoehne Lawrence Sr.

Back Nicholas Matese Princeton Jr.

Midfield Patrick Redwood Bordentown Sr.

Midfield Andrew Molnar New Egypt Sr.

Midfield Ryan Boracci Florence Sr.

Midfield Nelson Guerra Steinert Sr.

Midfield Tom Hooks Hopewell Valley Sr.

Midfield Joaquin Rodriguez PDS Sr.

Midfield Kieran Karp Pennington Jr.

Forward Adolphus Temeh TCPA Fr.

Forward Aidan Lawrence Peddie Fr.

Forward Will Lynch Notre Dame So.

Forward Derek Tindall Florence So.

Forward Chase Bolden Ewing Sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lucas Sample (New Egypt)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Fisher (Robbinsville)