Pennington girls soccer standout Morgan Kotch commits to Villanova – Trentonian

One of the top girls soccer players in New Jersey has made her college choice.

Pennington School star Morgan Kotch gave a verbal commitment to Villanova on Thursday afternoon on her Instagram page.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing Division 1 soccer at Villanova University,” Kotch wrote. “I want to thank my coaches, family, teammates, and friends for helping me get here. \//’S Up!! #novanation.”

Kotch is coming off a junior campaign in which she was named The Trentonian’s Prep and Area Player of the Year after she set a new single-season scoring record for the storied Pennington program. Kotch finished with 40 goals to break a 38-year old record as the Red Hawks went 17-0-1 and won the Mercer County Tournament and Prep A championships.

“To think about the Talent that has come through Pennington and all the history, it’s kind of crazy to me that I have the record now,” Kotch said after she broke Heike Schneider’s mark of 34 goals that had stood since 1984.

A Hamilton native who competes at the club level for Real Jersey FC, Kotch can play as a center forward or a drift out wide. She’s got the pace to go past Defenders and the physicality to ride challenges. At times, Pennington had her drop into midfield to pick up the ball when teams tried to man mark her bracket.

“We know she’s not a one dimensional player,” said Coach Dr. Bill Hawkey, a Mercer County Soccer Hall of Famer. “She loves to win balls and take people on whether it’s on the wing and slotting it or coming through the middle. She’s a dangerous kid.”

Kotch will enter her senior season with 71 career goals — a number that would be much higher if her freshman year wasn’t limited to four games because of Covid — and the 100-goal milestone well within her reach.

Villanova went 4-8-4 overall and 3-5-2 in the Big East under second-year Coach Samar Azem this past fall.