Penn State’s Chris Stoll Named College Football’s Top Long Snapper

Three years ago, Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll said, “The only publicity I’ll get is if a snap goes over [the punter’s] head.” Turns out, he was wrong.

Stoll, a sixth-year senior and Penn State captain, won a unique college football award this weekend, when he was named the top long snapper in the FBS. Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, a 4-year-old prize named for the Chicago Bears’ longtime long snapper.

