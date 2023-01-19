Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Transfer Jess Mruzik

Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s team is only getting bigger and better.

Penn State Women’s volleyball will welcome former Michigan outside hitter Jess Mruzik to the team for the 2023 season, the team announced via Twitter on Thursday.

In her three seasons at Michigan, Mruzik was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player in 2021 and 2022. In the 2022 season, she led Michigan with 448.5 total points and 394 kills. Mruzik also racked up 250 digs and 62 blocks.

Before her collegiate career, Mruzik was named the 2019 National Gatorade Player of the Year.

Mruzik joins a talented team of outside hitters including Zoe Weatherington and Alexa Markley. Kashuana Williams, arguably the Nittany Lions’ best outside hitter, has finished her time with the team, leaving a space for a new dominant player.

Clearly, Mruzik has a lot to bring to the court. Combined with new faces such as Alexa Markley and seasoned veterans like Maddy Bilinovic, Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s team will be an absolute force to be reckoned with in the fall.