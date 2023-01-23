Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Ohio State Transfer Mac Podraza

Katie Schumacher-Cawley is active on the recruiting trail and secured the Big Ten’s Setter of the Year.

Penn State Women’s volleyball is adding to its stacked lineup once again this offseason by welcoming former Ohio State setter Mac Podraza. The Graduate transfer has one season of Eligibility remaining.

Podraza will arrive in Happy Valley with a number of Accolades to her name from her time at Ohio State, including earning the 2022 Big Ten Setter of the Year award, three-time All-American, three-time First Team All-Big Ten honors , and more. She was also a member of the 2022 Women’s Collegiate National Team.

Podraza will take the place of setter Seleisa Elisaia, boasts plenty of experience, and touts stats of nearly 1,300 assists, 74 kills, and over 117 sets played throughout the 2022 season.

The setter will have several targets from outside hitters Zoe Weatherington and Alexa Markley, as well as Michigan transfer Jess Mruzik, who announced her transfer to Penn State on Thursday. Podraza and the rest of Schumacher-Cawley’s Squad will hit the court in August for the 2023 season.