Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Sam Coffey Scores First Professional Goal

This one’s been a long time coming, folks.

On Wednesday night, former Penn State Women’s soccer star Sam Coffey scored the first goal of her professional career in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Coffey, a rookie midfielder with the Portland Thorns, tallied the team’s second goal of the night in the 48th minute against Racing Louisville FC from Providence Park. The Thorns went on to win the match 3-0.

After Wednesday night’s win, Coffey and the Thorns rose to the No. 1 spot in the NWSL’s rankings with a 9-3-8 record. Coffey rosters on the team with one other Nittany Lion alum, Rocky Rodríguez.

Coffey’s first professional season has been one for the books thus far. The Sleepy Hollow, New York, native picked up Rookie of the Month honors in June and has made 16 starts through 20 games. Now, she can add her first goal to that list.

During her time at Penn State, Coffey scored 25 goals in her Nittany Lion career that spanned three years.

Aside from the NWSL, Coffey earned her first call-up to the United States Women’s National Team over the summer and notched her first international cap for the team earlier in September.

Coffey’s rise in the world of professional Women’s soccer is undeniable, and the Nittany Lion alum continues to impress.

The Thorns have two more regular-season games before the NWSL Playoffs begin. Portland will kick off against the Chicago Red Stars at 3 pm on Sunday, September 25, at home, followed by a road game at 3 pm on Saturday, October 1, against NY/NJ Gotham FC.