Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Kerry Abello Named To Top 30 For NCAA Woman Of The Year

Even after leaving Penn State, the Awards continue to come in for former Penn State Women’s soccer player Kerry Abello.

Abello was named a Top 30 honoree for the NCAA Woman of the Year award on Thursday, which commemorates senior student-athletes who distinguish themselves in athletics, academics, service, and leadership.

Abello was one of 577 original Nominees across the Nation from individual schools, then made a list of 156 candidates from NCAA conferences for the awards. Now, she is one of the final 30 left standing in the nation.

While at Penn State, Abello graduated with degrees in Spanish and Biological life sciences with a perfect 4.00 GPA. She was the first Penn State Women’s soccer player to receive four Academic All-America Awards as well as the first to achieve three first-team Academic All-America honors.

On the field, Abello won two Big Ten Championships with the Nittany Lions, recording 17 goals and 10 assists in 70 starts. She was named All-Big Ten three times.

Abello also received the Big Ten medal of honor, which is awarded to 28 Athletes per year who are determined to have achieved notable on the field and in academics.

The Illinois native was also a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Board and served on THON committees.

Currently, Abello plays for the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League, where she has played in 21 games, including 12 starts.

The Woman of the Year Award will be further narrowed down to nine nominees, the Winner from which will be announced in San Antonio at the NCAA convention in January 2023.