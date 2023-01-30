Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Jill Jennings Signs With Club De Fútbol Pachuca

Jill Jennings is taking her professional soccer career internationally.

The former Penn State Women’s soccer Captain and center-back signed with Club de Fútbol Pachuca Femenil in Hidalgo, Mexico, as announced by the team Friday.

Club de Fútbol Pachuca Femenil competes in the Liga MX Femenil league against 17 other Clubs across Mexico. Pachuca, located in the state of Hidalgo, has a population of about 28,000 and established its female soccer club in 2017.

While Jennings’ time in Happy Valley was short, it was impactful. The New Jersey native was named a Captain in her first season and posted 12 starts through 20 appearances, totaling one goal and one assist. She also received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award following the 2022 season.

Before her sole season with the Nittany Lions, Jennings played for four years at Boston College. She started and appeared in nearly every game during her four years on the roster and served as team captain in her senior year.

Jennings will quickly jump into action as Liga MX Femenil’s season is already underway. The Tuza’s next game is Monday, February 6, and league play will conclude in March.