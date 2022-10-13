Penn State Women’s Basketball Coach Carolyn Kieger Expects ‘Big Turnaround’ in 2022-23 Season

Penn State Women’s basketball Coach Carolyn Kieger signed a contract extension in April after the team went 11-18 in her third season. The Lions improved their win totals in each of Kieger’s first three seasons, and the Coach projected a “big turnaround” this season.

Kieger met the media Wednesday at the Big Ten basketball media days in Minneapolis. Here’s what she had to say, courtesy of ASAP Sports Transcripts.

Opening Statement: We’ve been making huge strides as a program these last three years. We believe this is the year we’re going to make a big turnaround.

