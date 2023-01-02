Penn State vs. Utah score: Live updates, college football scores, Rose Bowl 2023 coverage, Highlights

Two of the top 10 teams in the country meet as Pac-12 Champion No. 7 Utah faces off against No. 9 Penn State in the historic 2023 Rose Bowl. The Utes won their conference for the second consecutive season and enter having won 31 games over the last three non-pandemic seasons under Coach Kyle Whittingham. Penn State, meanwhile, boasts one of the cleanest records in America: The Nittany Lions are 10-0 against unranked opponents and 0-2 against ranked teams.

Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford will lean heavily on star freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns in their first seasons with Penn State. Both Whittingham and James Franklin have coached in one Rose Bowl each, losing their respective battles to Ohio State and USC by a combined six points. However, the Utes and Nittany Lions have never fought each other on the gridiron. Utah hopes to win its first Rose Bowl, while Penn State is attempting to win its first since 1994.

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live updates, analysis and highlights from the 2023 Rose Bowl, which may be the final traditional version of the game given the upcoming expanded College Football Playoff.