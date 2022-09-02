Penn State vs. Purdue score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA Highlights today

Penn State and Purdue take center stage on Thursday night in a Big Ten showdown, as the Boilermakers host the Nittany Lions to kick off Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. Although Penn State has won nine straight in the series, Purdue is coming off a 9-4 season and gets homefield advantage for what amounts to a high-stakes season-opener for both programs.

With the Nittany Lions Sporting just an 11-11 record over the past two seasons, the pressure is on for Coach James Franklin to justify the 10-year contract extension he received last November. There is reason for optimism, however, with Veteran quarterback Sean Clifford healthy and in his second season under Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich. Perhaps, as a result, Penn State can take a significant leap on the Offensive side. Purdue counters with a veteran QB of its own in Aidan O’Connell, who threw for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns last season while the Boilermakers enjoyed a breakout effort in Coach Jeff Brohm’s fifth season.

With Penn State favored by just 3.5 points, we could be in for a dramatic game. Keep it locked with CBS Sports throughout the evening for live updates, analysis and highlights as these two cross-division Big Ten foes tangle.