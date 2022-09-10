Penn State vs. Ohio odds, prediction, line: 2022 Week 2 college football Picks from model on 48-37 run

The Penn State Nittany Lions look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Ohio Bobcats in their home opener on Saturday at University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions (1-0), coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Big Ten Conference East at 4-5, were 7-6 overall in 2021. The Bobcats (1-0), third in the Mid-American Conference East at 3-5, finished last season 3-9 overall. Despite the down year, Penn State holds a .711 winning percentage since 2016, with a record of 54-22. That is the ninth-best winning percentage among Power Five programs over that span.

The game from Beaver Stadium will kick off at noon ET. Ohio was 2-4 on the road a year ago, while Penn State was 5-2 at home. The Nittany Lions are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.

Penn State vs. Ohio spread: Penn State -27.5

Penn State vs. Ohio over/under: 54 points

Penn State vs. Ohio money line: Ohio +1800, Penn State -7000

OH: The Bobcats are 20-6 against the spread in their last 26 games against a team with a winning record

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against MAC foes

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio Bobcats

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions are led by fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who has played in 39 career games, making 34 starts. Against Purdue, he became just the third quarterback in program history to have started a game in four different seasons, joining Zack Mills (2001-04) and Tony Sacca (1988-92). Clifford earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors following his performance at Purdue. In that game, he registered 282 passing yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes.

Sophomore Keyvone Lee leads Penn State’s stable of running backs. In 2021, Lee rushed for 530 yards on 108 carries (4.9 average), and has 998 career rushing yards (4.8 average) and six touchdowns. He also has 29 receptions for 211 yards and a score. Against Purdue last week, Lee caught what proved to be the game-winning 10-yard touchdown reception with 57 seconds to go. He is a member of the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Why Ohio can cover

Despite that, the Nittany Lions are not a lock to cover the Ohio vs. Penn State spread. That’s because the Bobcats also have an experienced quarterback in redshirt junior Kurtis Rourke. Last week against Florida Atlantic, Rourke was sharp, completing 27 of 34 passes (79.4 percent) for 345 yards and four scores. They also rushed for another touchdown. In three-plus seasons at Ohio, Rourke has been an accurate passer, completing 228 of 339 passes (67.3%) for 2,548 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Also powering the Bobcats is redshirt freshman running back Sieh Bangura. In the opener, Bangura rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries (5.0 average), and caught one pass for five yards. In his short Bobcats career, he has 35 carries for 207 yards (5.9 average) and two scores. His touchdowns came in 2021 losses to Toledo (35-23) and Central Michigan (30-27).

