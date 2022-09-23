Penn State vs. Central Michigan odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

The Central Michigan Chippewas will try to pull off a huge upset when they go on the road to face the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Central Michigan lost its first two games of the season before bouncing back with a 41-0 win over Bucknell last week. Penn State made headlines last week when it rolled to a 41-12 win at Auburn, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Nittany Lions are favored by 28 points in the latest Penn State vs. Central Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 63.5. Before Entering any Central Michigan vs. Penn State picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spreads and money-line picks that date back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Central Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Central Michigan vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Central Michigan spread: Penn State -28

Penn State vs. Central Michigan over/under: 63.5 points

Penn State vs. Central Michigan picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State opened the season with a win and covered as a 3.5-point road favorite at Purdue, but the 35-31 final did not turn any heads. The same cannot be said after the Nittany Lions blew out Auburn in a 41-12 win on the road last week, improving to 3-0 this season in the process. It was a well-rounded effort from Penn State, as quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards, while running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

The Nittany Lions struggled along the Offensive line last season, but those issues appear to have been corrected in the offseason. They averaged 6.3 yards per carry against Auburn, and they should have just as much success against an undersized Central Michigan team. Penn State has won and covered in 14 of its last 20 games, while also covering in five consecutive games against MAC opponents.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Central Michigan is no stranger to this level of competition, having played at then-No. 12 Oklahoma State in Week 1. The Chippewas hung around in that game, putting up 44 points and covering the 20.5-point spread in a 58-44 loss. They covered the spread again last week, dominating Bucknell from start to finish in a 41-0 blowout.

Sophomore quarterback Daniel Richardson has been one of the nation’s leading passers so far this season, throwing for 909 yards and seven touchdowns. It will be tough for Penn State to be fully focused on this game after its huge win last week along with a conference game against Northwestern on deck next week. Central Michigan has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 road games and it is prepared to cover the large number again on Saturday.

How to make Penn State vs. Central Michigan Picks

The model has simulated Central Michigan vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Central Michigan? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Central Michigan vs. Penn State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.