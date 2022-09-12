Penn State vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Last season, the Auburn at Penn State Matchup was an exciting, close battle between the SEC and the Big Ten up in Happy Valley.

Penn State took that one by 8 points and now heads down south for the rematch against Auburn in college football’s Week 3 action on Saturday.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button