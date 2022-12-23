Penn State Spikeball Club To Compete In College Sectionals Tournament In Maryland

One day after the football team plays the Terrapins in a Friday-night showdown, the Club Spikeball team will compete in the College Sectionals Spikeball Tournament on Saturday, September 28. Hosted by the University of Maryland, this tournament will welcome teams from several Colleges around the region.

The Nittany Lions will compete against schools from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Delaware. Depending on how well they place in both the individual and “squad” tournaments, they’ll receive a seed for Nationals, which are set to take place during the spring semester.

The field of Athletes participating in the tournament is expected to be loaded with talent, including a top-10 player from the University of Richmond. So those attending the Penn State-Maryland Football game have a perfect opportunity to attend yet another quality Sporting event in the same weekend.

Penn State’s Spikeball Club was founded last year by five students: Bianca Carbone, Adrian Carbone, Lawson Fisher, Isaac Freeman, and Jayden Barnes.

“We all shared the same goal of getting as many people to play the game as possible, since we had all fallen in love with it already,” Freeman said.

“Getting the club officially recognized was a slow process…but we picked up some momentum in terms of participation at the end of the spring semester. We hope to keep that momentum Rolling this weekend and onwards, and we have big hopes for the future of Penn State Spikeball.”