Penn State Soccer Will Host 11th Annual Mack Brady Clinic

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men’s and women’s soccer teams in conjunction with the Brady family will host the Tenth Annual Mack Brady Memorial Clinic on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 2:30-4:00 pm in Holuba Hall on the University Park campus.

The Clinic is free of charge and open to children in grades pre-k-8thgrade. All participants are required to fill out and bring with them two forms. Participants will not be permitted to participate without a medical release form. Please complete forms prior to arrival at the Clinic as forms will not be available to complete at the clinic.

***Complete forms (2) below and submit upon arrival at the clinic. There is no online registration .

Consent for Treatment form (PDF)

Liability and Media Release waiver (PDF)

Please also be aware of the following:

NOTE: A COVID-19 test is not required to attend the clinic.

Parents, family members and other guests will be permitted to watch during the Clinic within a designated area.

MASK

Penn State Sport Camps recommends that participants bring mask(s) to camp as information can change on a weekly basis.

Individuals who wish to continue wearing face masks are encouraged to do so.

Participants will also need to bring their own ball and are asked to bring Shin guards, cleats and/or sneakers.

Mack Brady has been an important part of the Penn State soccer programs since the late 2000s when, at the tender age of five, he declared he wanted to Someday be the Nittany Lions’ goalkeeper. Tragically, Brady’s Dreams were cut short as he passed away from a blood infection on Dec. 31, 2012, almost two weeks short of his ninth birthday.

The Clinic was set up just weeks after his untimely passing, with the help of Penn State coaches as well as current players and alumni. It was meant to coincide with his birthday (Jan. 16) in order to give other Penn State soccer fans his age the chance to enjoy the game he loved with the team he loved.

COACH COOK

Head men’s soccer coach Jeff Cook said “The Mack Brady Clinic is absolutely one of the highlights of the year for our soccer programs at Penn State. We can’t wait to start 2023 without our annual Clinic for youth players in the Center County community.” Cook emphasized, “This is a special opportunity to celebrate Mack’s life and his love for the sport of soccer, the goalkeeper position and the Nittany Lions!”

COACH DAMBACH

“Our program is looking forward to spending time with kids in our community through the Mack Brady Clinic,” said Women’s soccer head Coach Erica Dambach. “It’s an opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate the life of a very special person who had a passion for soccer that was truly contagious.”

The spirit of Mack Brady lives on through this Clinic as well as a special ‘Mack Brady Match’ which is played each year by Penn State men’s soccer in the Big Ten opener at Jeffrey Field. In the 2022 Mack Brady Match, redshirt sophomore Van Danielson scored the game-winning goal to defeat Wisconsin 1-0. Penn State is now 7-1-2 all-time in the annual Mack Brady Match and have won the last three consecutive contests.

