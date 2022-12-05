Penn State slips in final College Football Playoff rankings, still earns Rose Bowl berth

Penn State slipped outside of the top 10 of the final College Football Playoff rankings, but the Nittany Lions are still set for a prominent Bowl berth.

Penn State fell three spots to No. 11 in the final rankings, which were unveiled Sunday afternoon on ESPN. Still, with Michigan and Ohio State headed to the College Football Playoff, Penn State remains the highest-ranked Big Ten team, and the Nittany Lions are Rose Bowl-bound.

The College Football Playoff will feature No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Those two games will take place Dec. 31.

The rest of the top 10 rounds out with No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 Utah, No. 9 Kansas State and No. 10 U.S.C. Washington was right behind Penn State at No. 12. The full rankings can be seen here.

Penn State was ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 7 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday morning.

Penn State’s slight fall in the College Football Playoff rankings isn’t necessarily a surprise. The Nittany Lions were ranked directly ahead of Clemson, Kansas State and Utah in last week’s edition, and all three of those teams won conference championships Friday and Saturday while Penn State was idle.

While Clemson downed a North Carolina team that was ranked No. 23 last week, Kansas State and Utah scored wins over then-No. 3 TCU and then-No. 4 USC, respectively. The Wildcats needed overtime to down the Horned Frogs, 31-28, in the Big 12 Championship Game, but the Utes ultimately steamrolled the Trojans, 47-24, in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Penn State and Utah are set to face off in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif.

Penn State remained inside the top 15 of the College Football Playoff rankings in all six editions. The lowest the Nittany Lions were ranked was No. 15 is Nov. 1, and last week’s No. 8 ranking marked the peak.

Penn State finished the 2022 season with a 10-2 overall record — its first 10-win season since 2019 — and a 7-2 mark in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions’ Lone losses came to the Wolverines and Buckeyes in October, and those three teams are the only three Big Ten programs to be ranked in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The highest Penn State has been ranked in the final College Football Playoff rankings was No. 5 after the 2016 season when it won the Big Ten title. That also marks the last time the Nittany Lions went to the Rose Bowl.

Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.