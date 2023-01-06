Penn State signee Tony Rojas named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year

Penn State signee Tony Rojas earned a significant Honor Friday as he prepares to begin his college career in earnest in a couple days.

Rojas was named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year for his performance in the fall at Fairfax (Va.) High.

While he’s set to play linebacker at Penn State, Rojas starred on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 281 yards and two more touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Rojas recorded 72 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

Rojas was previously named All-Met Offensive Player of the Year by The Washington Post for his efforts in the football-rich Washington, DC region.

According to a release, the Gatorade Player of the Year award “recognizes not only outstanding Athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” Rojas was a member of the Fairfax High School leadership council and volunteered locally as part of community beautification projects, while also spending time as a youth football coach.

Rojas was a Top247 prospect in the Class of 2023, and in the industry generated 247Sports Composite rankings, Rojas was the No. 6 linebacker nationally and the No. 92 overall prospect in the class. He’s set to enroll early with the semester beginning next week. Penn State listed Rojas at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds on National Signing Day.

Penn State beat out a group of schools that included Georgia, Miami (Fla.) and Clemson for Rojas’ commitment.

Under defensive coordinator Manny DiazRojas projects to play the Sam linebacker spot that has been occupied by Curtis Jacobs, Jonathan Sutherland and Dominic DeLuca over the past two seasons.

In 2023, Penn State is set to lose Sutherland at the linebacker position, while Jacobs could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. All other key starters or rotational pieces, including breakout stars Abdul Carterare slated to return.

Rojas was one of three linebackers to sign with Penn State in the cycle, joining Pittsburgh Brashear four-star Ta’Mere Robinson and Richmond (Va.) Varina four-star Kaveion Keys. It’s National Signing Day, Coach James Franklin said that Robinson currently projects as a Mike linebacker, while Keys projects as a Will linebacker.

Rojas follows in the footsteps of Brandon Smith as a Penn State linebacker to be named Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year. Smith was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2019 and spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions before he was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft last spring.

In the Class of 2022, running back Nick Singleton was the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year for his efforts in his senior year at Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin.

Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.