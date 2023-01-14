Penn State Running Back Keyvone Lee Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee, who led the Lions in rushing twice over the past three years, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Lee announced his decision Friday on social media.

Lee’s decision completes a one-year transformation of Penn State’s running back room. The Lions in January 2022 had five Scholarship running backs, including then-freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But with Singleton and Allen’s emergence, three running backs left the team.

