Penn State rises in College Football Playoff rankings with two games left

Penn State might be virtually eliminated from Big Ten and national title contention, but the Nittany Lions are continuing to rise in national polls, and their place on the national landscape could exert some influence over what the postseason picture looks like.

Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released during a televised ESPN special Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14 in last week’s edition of the rankings.

Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 12 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday. The Nittany Lions rose three spots in both of those polls after their 30-0 win over Maryland to move to 8-2 on the season.

The College Football Playoff committee’s rankings Featured a top four of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, which would make up the playoff field. The next four were No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 USC and No. 8 Alabama. You can view the full rankings here.

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions are the only Big Ten teams in the rankings. Ohio State and Michigan each won their games against Penn State in October.

Despite Penn State most likely being on the outside looking in, the College Football Playoff rankings still have some relevance for the Nittany Lions. Where Penn State lands in the rankings, of course, reflects upon Ohio State and Michigan, and those team’s victories over the Nittany Lions can be a data point for how the top four shakes out.

The rankings, too, are factored into selection for New Year’s Six bowls, too.

Currently, Bowl projections have Penn State on the outside looking in of the New Year’s Six with the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla., serving as the most commonly projected bowl. Penn State is still alive for a Rose Bowl berth if both Ohio State and Michigan make the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions would go as the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten.

The Orange Bowl, where Penn State would face an ACC team, and the Cotton Bowl, where the Nittany Lions would square off with the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion, join the Rose Bowl as New Year’s Six possibilities.

Penn State faces Rutgers in Piscataway, NJ, on Saturday in the 11th game of the season. That game will kick off at 3:30 pm and be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions season finale is against Michigan State on Nov. 26. The kickoff time or television assignment have not been announced for the battle for the Land-Grant Trophy.

It’s Tuesday, safety Ji’Ayir Brown discussed how Penn State entered the season with the goal of being among the final four teams standing and his thoughts on where the team is now.

“Well, my expectations coming into this year was to definitely be in the College Football Playoff,” Brown said Tuesday. “We definitely, as a team, though, we definitely reached beyond the expectations of everyone else around us, but I don’t think we’re done with our season yet. We’re gonna finish it off strong. But we all had expectations of being in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, those chances are slim. But it’s been a hell of a year for the guys. I definitely appreciate everything that’s been going on this year and how we executed this year and how we played together and grew as a family.”

