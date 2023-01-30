Penn State Recruiting: New Jersey’s Jaelyne Matthews Commits to Penn State’s 2025 Recruiting Class

Penn State welcomed the first player to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday, when New Jersey Offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews committed to the Nittany Lions. Matthews announced his decision after making a recruiting visit to Penn State last weekend.

Matthews, who will be a junior at Toms River North High next season, is the top-ranked overall player in New Jersey for the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. The site also ranks the 6-6, 295-pound Matthews as the No. 5 tackles nationally in the 2025 class.

