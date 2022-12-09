Penn State Receiver Parker Washington Declares for NFL Draft

Parker Washington, Penn State’s leading receiver despite missing the season’s final two games, will Forgo his final two seasons of Eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington announced his decision Friday on social media.

“The Memories I have made during my time so far with this Penn State family have been and will always be unforgettable,” Washington wrote.

