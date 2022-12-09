Penn State Receiver Parker Washington Declares for NFL Draft

Parker Washington, Penn State’s leading receiver despite missing the season’s final two games, will Forgo his final two seasons of Eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington announced his decision Friday on social media.

“The Memories I have made during my time so far with this Penn State family have been and will always be unforgettable,” Washington wrote.

Washington, who received all-Big Ten Honorable mention, caught a team-high 46 passes for 611 yards during the regular season. He played a breakthrough game against Ohio State, setting career-highs in receptions (11) and yards (179). Washington finished his career with 146 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Washington (5-10, 215 pounds) projects as a slot receiver in the NFL. According to the NFL Draft Bible, he is the 21st-ranked receiver in the class and projects as a sixth-round pick.

“When looking at Washington, he is going to be a prospect coaches are much higher on than scouts, as he is a really smart player with great hands but he lacks size and separation ability,” NFL Draft Bible writes in its Scouting report of Washington .

However, the NFL Draft Bible notes that, while being a great college player, “Washington lacks the upside to be a difference-maker at the next level.” This is a sentiment Washington seeks to disprove.

Washington’s departure, along with that of sixth-year player Mitchell Tinsley, leaves Penn State looking to develop new players at the position next season. The Lions worked tirelessly to find a No. 3 receiver in 2022, rotating KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III, Omari Evans and Liam Clifford through the offense.

Penn State’s freshman class included four receivers, and the team plans to shift defensive back Cristian Driver to offense next season. Still, Penn State will be aggressive in the NCAA Transfer Portal, seeking to sign 1-2 receivers, including an immediate-impact player like Tinsley.

Well. 11 Penn State (10-2) will play No. 8 Utah (10-3) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2. ESPN will televise.

PENN STATE FANS: Looking for Rose Bowl tickets? SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State Sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Two Penn State cornerbacks named All-Americans

Scroll to Continue

The Penn State roster and Portal tracker

How Penn State’s NIL collectives are confronting the Transfer Portal

Penn State gets a date with Utah in the Rose Bowl

Success With Honor, the Penn State NIL collective, launches a $2 million subscription campaign

Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL Draft, seeking to become Penn State’s first defensive back selected in the first round

Running back Nicholas Singleton named Big Ten freshman of the year

Quarterback Christian Veilleux enters the transfer Portal

Olu Fashanu, Penn State’s standout lineman, to return in 2023

Lions look towards the future after a big finish vs. Michigan State

Penn State’s defense believes it’s ‘on the edge of greatness’

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button’s on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.