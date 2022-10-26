Penn State prepares for Ohio State; basketball media day takeaways

Lions247 did double duty Tuesday, attending Penn State press conferences with head coaches of both the basketball and football programs. We’re back with a fresh edition of the Lions247 Podcast to break down top takeaways from those Q&As, along with taking an early look at the No. 13 Nittany Lions’ upcoming Matchup against Ohio State.

Joined by site colleague Daniel Gallen, we begin with focus on a football Squad that carries a 6-1 record into its Saturday Showdown with the unbeaten Buckeyes. Penn State proved up to the task of rebounding from its first loss of the fall last Saturday versus Minnesota, and the program is clearly feeling that positive momentum, particularly senior quarterback Sean Clifford.

Clifford’s four-touchdown performance left little doubt regarding his status as QB1, though head coach James Franklin has never publicly wavered on that Outlook in 2022. Franklin took a moment in front of media to savor the success of his four-time team captain before providing PSU-related updates and paying plenty of respect to Ohio State.

Penn State’s next challenge enters the spotlight, and there are several Ohio State standouts to know. Our Thursday Episode will feature Buckeyes insight from 247Sports beat Reporter Patrick Murphy.

We also take a look at where things stand with burnt redshirts in the freshman class. An Emerging Offensive lineman warrants attention.

This show wraps up with a review of Penn State basketball’s media day, where Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry formally launched the countdown to a Nov. 7 season tipoff. Now in Year 2 with the program, Shrewsberry will rely upon a Blend of newcomers that includes transfer Pickups and promising freshmen to help balance out a roster that Returns some familiar faces.

What are the early perceived causes for optimism and doubt when it comes to 2022-23 hoops fortunes? We sort through those subjects a bit.

