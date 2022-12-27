Penn State, Ohio State Score Big Ten Weekly Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Week
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
G – Senior – 6-9 – Rochester, NY – Aquinas
- Fell just one assist shy of his second triple-double of the season in Penn State’s 77-68 win over Quinnipiac
- Finished with game-high marks of 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists with no turnovers in 38 minutes
- Marked his fourth game in 12 contests with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists
- Garners his first career Player of the Week award
- Last Penn State Player of the Week: Lamar Stevens (Feb. 10, 2020)
Freshman of the Week
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
F – 6-6. – Orlando, Fla. –Lake Highland Prep
- Led the Buckeyes in points, rebounds and assists in Ohio State’s 95-61 win over Maine
- Scored a game-high 19 points on 8-10 field goal shooting, including 3-5 from three-point range
- Added a game-high seven rebounds and a career best seven assists against one turnover in 25 minutes of action.
- Earns his second consecutive Freshman of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Brice Sensabaugh (Dec. 19, 2022)
2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 14
P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Jett Howard, MICH
Nov. 21
P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., ILL
F: Braden Smith, PUR
Nov. 28
P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR
December 5
P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR
December 12
P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Dug McDaniel, MICH
December 19
P: Filip Rebraca, IOWA
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU
December 27
P: Jalen Pickett, PSU
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU