Penn State, Ohio State Score Big Ten Weekly Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Week
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
G – Senior – 6-9 – Rochester, NY – Aquinas

  • Fell just one assist shy of his second triple-double of the season in Penn State’s 77-68 win over Quinnipiac
  • Finished with game-high marks of 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists with no turnovers in 38 minutes
  • Marked his fourth game in 12 contests with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists
  • Garners his first career Player of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Player of the Week: Lamar Stevens (Feb. 10, 2020)

Freshman of the Week
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
F – 6-6. – Orlando, Fla. –Lake Highland Prep

  • Led the Buckeyes in points, rebounds and assists in Ohio State’s 95-61 win over Maine
  • Scored a game-high 19 points on 8-10 field goal shooting, including 3-5 from three-point range
  • Added a game-high seven rebounds and a career best seven assists against one turnover in 25 minutes of action.
  • Earns his second consecutive Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Brice Sensabaugh (Dec. 19, 2022)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Jett Howard, MICH

Nov. 21

P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., ILL
F: Braden Smith, PUR

Nov. 28

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 5

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 12

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Dug McDaniel, MICH

December 19

P: Filip Rebraca, IOWA
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

December 27

P: Jalen Pickett, PSU
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

