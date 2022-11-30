Penn State moves into the top 10 of College Football Playoff rankings after clinching a 10-win season

Penn State moved into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings after a strong close to the 2022 season that featured four victories by at least 19 points.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 8 by the College Football Playoff committee in the latest edition of the rankings that was released Tuesday in a televised special on ESPN. They were ranked No. 11 in last week’s rankings.

Penn State was previously ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 7 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday.

The College Football Playoff committee’s rankings Featured a top four of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC, which would make up the playoff field. Well. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Tennessee were ranked ahead of Penn State, while No. 9 Clemson, No. 10 Kansas State, No. 11 Utah and No. 12 Washington rounded out the top 12 behind the Nittany Lions.

Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are the Lone Big Ten teams to be Featured in the rankings, while the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are the Lone teams to defeat the Nittany Lions this season.

Penn State is in wait-and-see mode when it comes to its postseason fate. There could still be some shifting ahead of the Nittany Lions in the rankings because of this weekend’s upcoming conference Championship games, and that dust will settle Sunday when the College Football Playoff field and Bowl games are announced.

Current projections overwhelmingly have Penn State headed to the Cotton Bowl, where it would face the highest-ranked Group of Five conference championship. At this point, it appears that it will be either No. 18 Tulane or No. 22 UCF, which squared off Saturday in the American Athletic Conference title game.

The Rose Bowl and the Orange Bowl still appear to be in play for Penn State, and the Nittany Lions appear to be out of the mix for the Citrus Bowl, given how the rankings have shaken out in recent weeks. ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit called Penn State a “viable” option for the Rose Bowl if Ohio State doesn’t make the playoff, with the Buckeyes going to the Orange Bowl.

“Obviously you want to try to go to the biggest games you possibly can go to,” Penn State Coach James Franklin said Saturday. “Has it changed it? Yeah. … I think it’s still important to go to the biggest and the best games you possibly can in the postseason. Whether that is a New Year’s Six Bowl game or whatever, there’s still value in it.”

Penn State closed the 2022 regular season on a high note by beating Michigan State, 35-16, on Saturday to reach 10 wins. The Nittany Lions have reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2019, and with a win in their Bowl game, they could equal their win total from the past two seasons combined.

Penn State won its final four games of the season by a combined 165-40. The defense was a big part of that, and that was reflected Tuesday with 10 Nittany Lions getting selected to the All-Big Ten defense for their performance.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. led the way as an All-Big Ten first-team selection by both the conference’s coaches and media.

Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.