Penn State Men’s & Women’s Soccer Climb In United Soccer Coaches Week Six Poll

The Penn State soccer program keeps climbing, folks.

Head Coach Jeff Cook’s men’s team is ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches national poll for the first time since the preseason poll.

Additionally, Top Drawer Soccer ranked Penn State men’s soccer at No. 13 in its Weekly poll. Goalkeeper Kris Shakes and Tyger Evans each received Honorable Mentions in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week.

The Nittany Lions opened their Big Ten slate with a 1-0 win over Wisconsin followed by a 3-3 Offensive Showdown against then-No. 9 Maryland. Most recently, the team upset No. 15 Akron 1-0 at home.

Penn State men’s soccer is now gearing up for two road games. First up, the team will challenge Villanova at 4 pm on Wednesday, September 28, then the crew will head to Illinois and compete against Northwestern at 4 pm on Sunday, October 2.

On the Women’s side, after a huge upset of then-No. 4 Rutgers and a 5-0 win over Illinois, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches week six national poll.

Head Coach Erica Dambach’s Squad fell nine spots last week to No. 17 following a tie in its Big Ten opener versus Indiana. Now, the team bounced back into the top 10 after concluding a 2-0 week.

Penelope Hocking was also named the NCAA Women’s Team of the Week after her brace against Illinois on September 25.

The Nittany Lions are slated for two games this week. Dambach and Co. will remain in Happy Valley for a 7 pm kickoff against Michigan State on Thursday, September 29, at Jeffrey Field. Then, Penn State will face Ohio State at 1 pm on Sunday, October 2, from Columbus.

Michigan State will be a worthy opponent with a similar 7-1-3 record in contrast to Penn State’s 7-1-2 season performance. The Spartans and the Nittany Lions’ only losses both came from ranked preseason matchups.