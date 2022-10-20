Penn State Men’s Soccer Will Host No. 13 Ohio State on Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State Returns to Jeffrey Field this Friday for a tough, Big Ten contest against No. 13 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are 5-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 in the Big Ten.

This will be the second to last home match of the regular season with only three remaining, including one away game, before postseason opportunities.

GAME INFORMATION

vs. Ohio State

Date: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 | Time: 7:00 pm ET

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 | 7:00 pm ET Location: University Park, Pa. | Venue: Jeffrey Field

University Park, Pa. | Jeffrey Field Live Stats | Watch: B1G+ | Notes

| | Notes Admission: Free

Last Time Out

The Nittany Lions lost their first Big Ten game on the road at Indiana last Friday (Oct. 14).

The score of the match was 4-2.

Indiana scored the first goal off their fourth corner kick early in the game.

Liam Butts scored his sixth goal of the season in the first half off a perfect cross from Seth Kuhn . Butts beat the Hoosiers keeper to the ball and Touched it past him to set himself up for an open net and placed the ball in.

scored his sixth goal of the season in the first half off a perfect cross from . Butts beat the Hoosiers keeper to the ball and Touched it past him to set himself up for an open net and placed the ball in. Indiana added two more to the score before the Nittany Lions cut the margin in half. Peter Mangione Drew a foul in the box and scored off a penalty kick in the second half to make the final score 4-2.

Nittany Lions to Watch

Butts has scored three goals in the last two games, totaling 21 in his career. He leads the Big Ten in game-winning goals and ranks third in goals.

Mangione leads the team with seven goals which ranks him second in the conference.

Kris Shakes Ranks second in the conference in save percentage (.746).

Ranks second in the conference in save percentage (.746). Van Danielson and Ben Liscum have scored their first career goals at forward in Big Ten matches.

Nittany Lions vs. Buckeyes Most Recent

Ohio State won the most recent game last season, 2-1. The game was played in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior to last year, The Nittany Lions won the previous four consecutive games.

Penn State is 13-3-2 in home matches against Ohio State.

Scouting Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ record is 8-1-4 overall, 3-1-1 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State is on a three-game winning streak, beating Northern Kentucky, Michigan and Northwestern.

The Buckeyes are ranked 13th th in United Soccer Coaches Poll this week.

in United Soccer Coaches Poll this week. Laurence Wooton leads the team with four goals and 10 points this season.

Goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin leads the Big Ten in shutouts with four.

Traffic Information

The Homecoming Parade for Penn State University will result in road closures of Streets surrounding Jeffrey Field on Friday night.

Homecoming Parade Road Closures:

Porter Road between Curtin Road and the Southernmost entrance to the Jordan East parking area from 4:30 pm until Parade units have left the area (expected to be around 6 pm).

Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road from 4:30 pm through the conclusion of the parade.

Curtin Road between University Drive and Bigler Road from 5:30 pm through the conclusion of the parade.

Bigler Road between Curtin Road and Pollock Road from 5:30 pm through the conclusion of the parade.

Pollock Road between Bigler Road and Shortlidge Road from 5:30 pm through the conclusion of the parade.

Shortlidge Road between Pollock Road and College Avenue from 5:30 pm through the conclusion of the parade.

College Avenue between Shortlidge Road and Burrowes Road from 5:30 pm through the conclusion of the parade.

Burrowes Road between College Avenue and Curtin Road from 5:30 pm through the conclusion of the parade.

Parking Information

Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

For men’s soccer games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North lots. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased on the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for most events for $1 per hour.

Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]