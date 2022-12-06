Penn State Men’s Soccer Lands Three in the All-North Region

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men’s soccer Landed three student-athletes on All-North Region as announced by United Soccer Coaches on Dec. 6. Seth Kuhn , Peter Mangione and Femi Awodesu all receive the honor. Mangione garnered second team, Kuhn made third team and Awodesu landed on third team.

Kuhn earns his third straight United Soccer Coaches All-Region honor. He garnered second team in his junior and senior seasons.

The Pennsylvania native has played in 87 collegiate games first at Duke and now as a Nittany Lion for the last four years. Kuhn is a three-time All-Big Ten Honor recipient, earning second team his junior and senior year and first team this season. He finishes his career with eight goals, 23 assists and 39 points.

Kuhn was selected as the 73rdrd overall pick by the New York Red Bulls in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft this year.

Mangione garners his second All-North Region honor. He earned first team last season after leading the team in game-winning goals and finishing with double digit points for the second straight season. He was also named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

This season, Mangione led the offense with eight goals and earned a spot on the first team All-Big Ten. The Maryland native was selected as a United Soccer Coaches Forwards to Watch and MAC Hermann Award Watch List at the beginning of the 2022 campaign.

The junior forward has notched 22 goals in three seasons, nine of which were game winners.

Awodesu is recognized with his first, All-Region Honor this year. He has played in nearly every game on the back line in his three years as a Nittany Lion. He has contributed to 13 shutouts with his defensive efforts.

Awodesu was selected as a Big Ten Player to Watch at the beginning of the season and landed on the All-Big Ten second team at the conclusion of the campaign.

Penn State now has 84 All-Region honorees dating back to 1963.

The Nittany Lions finished the 2022 season 6-6-4.