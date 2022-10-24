Penn State Men’s Soccer Hosts Rutgers for Regular Season Home Finale

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State is set to host Rutgers in its final regular season home game of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and will kick off at 8:00 pm

GAME INFORMATION

vs. Rutgers

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 | Time: 8:00 pm ET

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 | 8:00 pm ET Location: University Park, Pa. | Venue: Jeffrey Field

University Park, Pa. | Jeffrey Field Live Stats | Watch: Big Ten Network | Notes

| | Notes Admission: Free

Parking Information

Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

For men’s soccer games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North lots. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased on the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for most events for $1 per hour.

Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]

Last Time Out

The Nittany Lions ended a hard-fought battle against no. 13 Ohio State in a 1-1 draw last Friday night (10/21).

Liam Butts scored the first goal of the game off assists from Andrew Privett and Ben Liscum .

scored the first goal of the game off assists from and . The Buckeyes’ goal came in the second half to tie the score at 1-1.

Penn State outshot Ohio State in shots on goal 4-1.

The Nittany Lions now rank sixth in the Big Ten.

Nittany Lions to Watch

Butts is on a three-game scoring streak, scoring four goals in the last three games, totaling 22 in his career. He leads the Big Ten in game-winning goals, is tied for second in goals (7) and second in points (16).

Mangione is tied for second in the conference in goals (7) and points (16).

Kris Shakes Ranks second in the conference in save percentage (.735).

Ranks second in the conference in save percentage (.735). Van Danielson and Ben Liscum have scored their first career goals at forward in Big Ten matches.

Nittany Lions vs. Scarlet Knights Most Recent

The Nittany Lions are on a nine-game winning streak in their series with the Scarlet Knights. The streak started in 2014 and has continued through 2021.

Penn State won the most recent meeting last year, 2-0 at Rutgers.

Alumni Danny Bloyou and Pierre Reedy both of whom are playing professionally, were responsible for the two goals.

Scouting Rutgers