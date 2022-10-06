Penn State Men’s Soccer Hosts Michigan State on Friday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men’s soccer will return to Jeffrey Field after two straight home games, to host Michigan State on Friday, Oct. 7. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 pm and will be available to stream on B1G+.

The Nittany Lions are ranked 24th in Top Drawer Soccer’s Weekly poll this week.

GAME INFORMATION

vs. Michigan State

Date: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 | Time: 7:00 pm ET

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 | 7:00 pm ET Location: University Park, Pa. | Venue: Jeffrey Field

University Park, Pa. | Jeffrey Field Live Stats | Watch: B1G+ | Notes

| | Admission : Free

: Free Parking: Free

Parking Information

Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

For men’s soccer games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North lots. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased on the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for most events for $1 per hour.

Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]

Last Time Out



The Nittany Lions ended their two-game road stint with a 2-2 draw at Northwestern on Sunday.

Ben Liscum a redshirt-freshman, scored the first goal of the game and the first goal of his career.

a redshirt-freshman, scored the first goal of the game and the first goal of his career. Northwestern answered just a few minutes later with a goal of its own to tie the score at 1-1.

Peter Mangione scored his fifth goal of the season in the second half to take the lead for Penn State once again.

scored his fifth goal of the season in the second half to take the lead for Penn State once again. The Wildcats responded quickly to tie the score at 2-2, where it stayed for the remainder of the match.

Senior forward Liam Butts Assisted both goals.

Assisted both goals. Penn State outshot Northwestern 10-7.

Nittany Lions to Watch

Butts has scored two goals and registered three assists in his two games back from injury.

Mangione leads the team with five goals, which ties him for second in the Big Ten.

Kris Shakes Ranks third in the conference in save percentage (.776).

Ranks third in the conference in save percentage (.776). Van Danielson and Ben Liscum have scored their first career goals at forward in Big Ten matches.

Nittany Lions vs. Spartans Most Recent

Penn State won both of its most recent contests against Michigan State in 2021.

The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans on the road during the regular season, 1-0 and defeated them at home 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Andrew Privitt and Mangione scored the two goals in the conference tournament game.

Penn State leads the all-time series with Michigan State 25-17-2 and has won the last three consecutive games.

Scouting Michigan State