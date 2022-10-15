Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls to Indiana 4-2 on the Road

Next Game: Ohio State 10/21/2022 | 7 p.m October 21 (Fri) / 7 pm Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Despite goals from Liam Butts and Peter Mangione Penn State lost to RV Indiana, 4-2 at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

The Nittany Lions move to 5-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 in the Big Ten.

FIRST HALF

The Nittany Lions escaped three early corner kicks for Indiana in the first few minutes of play until the Hoosiers capitalized on the fourth. Indiana’s Ryan Wittenbrink curled the ball off the corner kick and Joey Maher was there to knock it in for the first goal of the game.

One of the best Penn State drives of the half resulted in a goal for the Nittany Lions in the 18th minute. Seth Kuhn cut the ball around an Indiana defender and sent a perfect through ball in the air to Liam Butts . Butts beat the Indiana keeper to the ball and pushed it past him to place it in the net.

The Hoosiers did not let the 1-1 score last long. Three minutes later, a throw in from 2021 Big Ten Defender of the Year Daniel Munie ended up in the Penn State box and was knocked by Indiana’s Nyke Sessock to Brett Bebej who headed it into the goal to make the score 2-1.

SECOND HALF

Indiana managed a penalty kick opportunity just over three minutes into the second period. Wittenbrink stepped to the line to score the Hoosiers third of the game and take a 3-1 lead.

Kris Shakes came up with a Massive save on a shot that was headed for the top corner of the net to hold the margin at two goals in the 50th minute.

The Hoosiers added one more to their tally in the 64thth minute when Herbert Endeley got one in.

Penn State did not slow down for the remainder of the game. The Nittany Lions cut the score in half using a penalty kick. Peter Mangione got the foul and the goal to make the score 4-2.

Despite the Hoosiers playing one man down due to a red card issued to Jack Wagner in the 84th minute, Penn State could not add to the score. The full-time result was 4-2.

OF NOTE

Butts scored his sixth goal of the season and 21 St of his career.

of his career. Mangione scored his sixth goal of the season and 19th of his career.

UP NEXT

Penn State Returns to Jeffrey Field on Friday, Oct. 21 when they host #15 Ohio State.