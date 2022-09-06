Penn State Men’s Soccer Defeats George Mason 3-1

Next Game: Princeton 9/9/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 09 (Fri) / 7 pm Princeton

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men’s soccer adds its second win in a row by defeating George Mason 3-1. The Nittany Lions record is now 2-1-1.

FIRST HALF

Penn State got off to an early lead after a George Mason foul in the box. Peter Mangione stepped up to the line for his third penalty kick in two games and sent it to the left corner past a diving goalkeeper in the fifth minute of the game.

Just five minutes later, the Nittany Lions struck again. Mangione fed the ball to Liam Butts around half field. Butts drove through Patriot Defenders to launch the ball into the right corner of the net to make the score 2-0.

SECOND HALF

Both the Penn State and George Mason offense continued to press in the second half. The Patriots managed to add a goal in the 78thth minute to reduce the deficit to one goal.

The Nittany Lions were not finished. With only three minutes remaining in the match, Penn State controlled the ball in the box. A pass from Seth Kuhn Thu Peter Mangione , then to Andrew Privet. Privett laced the ball into the net to seal the final score at 3-1/

OF NOTE

Mangione scored his 3 rd goal of the season and 16 th of his career off his third penalty kick this year so far.

goal of the season and 16 of his career off his third penalty kick this year so far. Penn State outshot George Mason 20-10.

Butts scored his 17 th goal of his career.

goal of his career. Mangione Assisted the two other goals in the game besides his own.

UP NEXT

The Nittany Lions return home for another non-conference match against Princeton on Friday night. The game is set to kick off at 7:00 pm