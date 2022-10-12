Penn State men’s basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry is Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett, Year 2 and more

Penn State men’s basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry took to the podium at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning to face a number of questions on a number of topics as he enters his second season leading the Nittany Lions.

In his 10-minute podium session that was televised on Big Ten Network, Shrewsberry highlighted the performance of two key returners, outlined what the roster’s newcomers can bring and also offered his thoughts on some bigger picture topics, like diversity in the Big Ten’s coaching Ranks and the conference’s expanding footprint.

Shrewsberry went 14-17 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten in his first season leading the Penn State program. The Nittany Lions advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament before falling.

The 2022-23 Penn State roster features eight newcomers, including three graduate transfers and a five-man freshman class that ranks as one of the best signed in Penn State history. As our Mark Brennan highlighted after an open scrimmage last weekend, this group has the potential to make a big impact for the Nittany Lions this season.

Penn State opens the season against Winthrop on Nov. 7. Other high-profile non-conference games include hosting Butler in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 14, a tournament in South Carolina on Nov. 17-20, and traveling to face Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29.

The Big Ten opener is home against Michigan State on Dec. 7, and conference play begins in earnest when Penn State hosts Iowa on Jan. 1.

Here’s a recap of what Shrewsberry had to say in Minneapolis.

