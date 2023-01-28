Penn State, Maryland Headline CBS Sports’ Last 4 In, First 4 Out for Saturday

College basketball bracketology is hotter than ever with Selection Sunday roughly six weeks away. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his latest projection with some interesting wrinkles. Creighton, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Penn State are the last four in. Utah State, Maryland, West Virginia and Wake Forest are the last four out.

Penn State enters a critical Sunday game against Michigan, a team also fighting to get on the bubble. The Nittany Lions (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) were blown out by 20 points this week at Rutgers.

PSU Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry called his team “soft” following the defeat.

“Petite,” Shrewsberry said on what else he would use to describe his team. “I mean, I don’t know what to say. They played grown man basketball. No matter who was on our team, they took him to the post and scored. At some point in time you’ve got to stand up. At some point in time you’ve got to have some pride, and right now we don’t have any pride. I told them that. What I’m saying to you — I told them exactly this in the Locker room. We need some pride — some proud defenders.