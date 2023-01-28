Penn State, Maryland Headline CBS Sports’ Last 4 In, First 4 Out for Saturday
College basketball bracketology is hotter than ever with Selection Sunday roughly six weeks away. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his latest projection with some interesting wrinkles. Creighton, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Penn State are the last four in. Utah State, Maryland, West Virginia and Wake Forest are the last four out.
Penn State enters a critical Sunday game against Michigan, a team also fighting to get on the bubble. The Nittany Lions (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) were blown out by 20 points this week at Rutgers.
PSU Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry called his team “soft” following the defeat.
“Petite,” Shrewsberry said on what else he would use to describe his team. “I mean, I don’t know what to say. They played grown man basketball. No matter who was on our team, they took him to the post and scored. At some point in time you’ve got to stand up. At some point in time you’ve got to have some pride, and right now we don’t have any pride. I told them that. What I’m saying to you — I told them exactly this in the Locker room. We need some pride — some proud defenders.
“Being at home is nice, man,” first-year head Coach Kevin Willard said on the Terps being the aggressors. “We’ve played five really good teams on the road. Purdue is No. 1 in the country. Rutgers is probably the second or third-best team in this conference if not the best defensive team right now. At Wisconsin is a really hard place to play. We didn’t play well at Michigan coming out of Christmas. I think Michigan is really good and has really Talented players. And then we played at Iowa who is really good at home. We’ve already played Michigan and Wisconsin twice. When you play those team doubles, you have to get a split. That makes up for a lot. I don’t think Wisconsin didn’t see our pressure the way they saw it at home. Obviously Michigan didn’t see it because I don’t think we scored the whole first half. It was important for us to score early, get into the press and do what we want to do. On the road, we haven’t been able to do that. It’s hard to do that on the road.”