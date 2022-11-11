Penn State makes parking changes for Maryland football game ahead of rain from Hurricane Nicole

Penn State University Athletics has announced some changes in parking for the Saturday, Nov. 12, football game.

The Nittany Lions will take on the University of Maryland at 3:30 pm at Beaver Stadium.

On Friday, Pennsylvania is expected to have heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. Forecasters said up to 3 inches of rain could arrive tomorrow and wrap up early Saturday morning.

Penn State said at this time, grass lots will remain open for the game, however, Penn State will also provide parking at Innovation Park for fans concerned about parking in the grass.

The Overnight RV lot will open as usual at 6 Tonight but will be closed from noon on Friday, Nov. 11, through 8 am on Saturday.

“Fans who have concerns about parking in their assigned grass lot can park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking pass.

Those fans will be shuttled to Beaver Stadium from Innovation Park and dropped off at the North Transit Center near the stadium. Shuttles will start running at 11:30 am Saturday and will run until two hours after the game. Tailgating is permitted in the Innovation Park parking lots.”

Fans bound for the Overnight RV lot who are arriving on Friday can park at Grange Fair Park, 1 Homan Lane, Center Hall, for Friday evening, and will not be charged with presenting an ORV permit, Penn State said.

Fans who have an Overnight RV pass can also park a car rather than an RV on Saturday. Pass holders can also stay at the Grange Fair grounds on Saturday night. Shuttle service to and from Grange Fair to Beaver Stadium (drop off at Pegula Ice Arena) on Saturday for the game will be provided at no charge.

There will be no game day parking available for purchase in Lot 36.

“Fans interested in purchasing parking on game day can park in the East or Eisenhower parking decks. Those fans should access the parking Decks through the West zone. Tailgating is not permitted in University Parking Decks.”

If a fan’s vehicle gets stuck in a grass lot on Saturday, Penn State Athletics said it “will have towing available.”

Penn State Athletics said it will continue to monitor lot conditions and provide updates as needed.