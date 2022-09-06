Penn State Housing Introduces Profitable Spikeball Sets

Spring is here, folks.

The flowers are blooming, the weather is getting warmer, and it’s a perfect time to play some Spikeball. And thanks to Penn State Housing, it will soon be easier than ever.

Effective last Thursday, students can now sign out Spikeball sets from their respective Commons desks. Just like ping pong paddles and pool poles, they’ll need to be returned once you’re through with them.

Penn State’s campus is no stranger to the game, though.

Four students started the Spikeball Club at Penn State, and it eventually grew to over 500 students. The organization eventually generated a notable match between Penn State wrestling’s Bo Nickal & Roman Bravo-Young and Penn State football’s Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa last year. Nickal and Bravo-Young convincingly swept Parsons and Luketa.

Here’s a full highlight reel:

Enjoy the warm weather, folks!

Editor’s note: Otis Lyons, one of Onward State’s associate editors, is the vice president of the Spikeball Club. He was not involved in the production of this post in any way.