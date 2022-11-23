Penn State holds steady at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Penn State held steady at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released during a televised ESPN special Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 11 in last week’s edition of the rankings.

Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 10 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday. The Nittany Lions held steady, but they moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll after thrashing Rutgers, 55-10, last weekend.

The College Football Playoff committee’s rankings Featured a top four of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, which would make up the playoff field. The next four were No. 5 LSU, No. 6 U.S.C., No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 Clemson.

Well. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Tennessee rounds out the top 10 ahead of Penn State.

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions are the only Big Ten teams in the rankings. Ohio State and Michigan each won their games against Penn State in October.

Penn State’s place in the College Football Playoff rankings could be used to bolster or damage the resumes of both Ohio State and Michigan, especially as the Big Ten tries to put two teams in the four-team field for the first time ever. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet in Columbus, Ohio, this weekend as undefeated teams to determine the Big Ten East champion.

The College Football Playoff rankings could also help determine Penn State’s postseason destination, too. If both Ohio State and Michigan make the College Football Playoff, then Penn State could go to the Rose Bowl as the highest-ranked Big Ten team not in the four-team field. Additionally, the rankings keep the Nittany Lions in the running for a berth in either the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl.

Penn State would face either the Pac-12 Champion or the highest-ranked Pac-12 team not in the College Football Playoff field in the Rose Bowl; the ACC Champion or the highest-ranked ACC team not on the field in the Orange Bowl; or the highest-ranked Group of Five Champion in the Cotton Bowl.

If Penn State doesn’t make a New Year’s Six bowl, then the Nittany Lions appear headed to the Citrus Bowl against an SEC team. The most common projection after last weekend’s games had Penn State facing off with Ole Miss, which is ranked No. 20 in the latest rankings, in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 2.

Penn State closes the season against Michigan State (5-6) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday in the battle for the Land-Grant Trophy. That game will kick off at 4 pm, and it will be televised on FS1.

Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.