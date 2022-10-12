Penn State Great Valley receives art donation

Both Wu and Huang live in the Philadelphia area and are members of the International Chinese Arts Society of Americas, which aims to provide a platform for international exchange, Collaboration and development for artists based in China and overseas, by means of organization, collection, exchange and exhibition.

A few years ago, Penn State Great Valley was approached by the Chester County Economic Development Council and asked to host the exhibit as part of an initiative to build strong business ties between Chester County and China. Great Valley also has its own connection to China, with many international students and faculty members coming from the country.

The exhibit features the work of more than 40 renowned Chinese American artists, including award-winning artist Fengshi Jin. The pieces focus on traditional painting and calligraphy that promote Chinese culture.

“We are thrilled to be able to share the works of this talented group of artists with our community,” Cruit said. “With over 70 pieces, this is the largest exhibit we have hosted in the Henry Gallery. The mix of calligraphy and paintings makes for a stunning display.”

Located on the second floor of the Penn State Great Valley Conference Center, the Henry Gallery is free and open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and when the campus is open for evening events. “Chinese Art Showcase” will be on display until Dec. 6.