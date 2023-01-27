Penn State Football: Who Are Penn State’s Top Tight Ends in 2023

For Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, the season began slowly. He missed the first two games with an injury, returned to the lineup in Week 3 and made his first start in Week 5 against Northwestern.

That experience made Johnson hungrier for both the season’s second half and next year.

“I think really a big thing was the second half of the season, when I really started feeling like 100-percent healthy,” Johnson said at the Rose Bowl. “I feel like early on I wasn’t at 100 percent, but I think it kind of showed in my play when I really started to feel like myself again. So I’m just hoping I can kind of keep that going and make sure I stay healthy this offseason.”

