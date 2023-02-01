Penn State Football: Where Is Penn State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranked on National Signing Day?

Penn State could add to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, which marks the official National Signing Day. Although Lions Coach James Franklin has repeatedly referred to the early signing period as the “new Signing Day,” Part 2 still matters.

Penn State pretty much wrapped its 2023 recruiting class in December, signing 22 players, 11 of whom enrolled early. The class, which ranked 14th nationally according to Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr., and might not be finished.

Among the players scheduled to announce their commitments Wednesday is Chimdy Onoh, a 4-star Offensive lineman from Dundalk High in Maryland. Onoh (6-5, 270 pounds) lists Penn State in a final four that includes Ole Miss, Michigan State and Rutgers. Onoh is scheduled to announce his decision at 2 pm ET.

Onoh is the No. 5 player in Maryland and the 20th-ranked lineman according to the 247Sports Composite. If he commits, Onoh would join a highly ranked group of freshman linemen at Penn State.

To refresh, here’s a look at Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class.

By the Numbers

22: Signees

19: Number of team captains

15: Recruits ranked as 4-star prospects or higher by the major sites

14: National rank, according to 247Sports

12: Defensive recruits

11: Players who enrolled in January

10: Offensive recruits

6: Number of players ranked in Pennsylvania and Virginia’s top 10, per 247Sports

3: State Champions

Two SI All-Americans in the Class

Penn State’s 2023 group includes two members of the SI99, which represents the best of the best in the freshman class. That both are Offensive linemen underscores the position’s bright future.

Well. 35 J’Ven Williams

Position: Offensive ineman

Height/weight: 6-5, 290

Hometown: Reading, Pennsylvania

Notable: Two-time all-state lineman who chose Penn State over Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Rutgers.

Well. 65 Alex Birchmeier

Position: Offensive lineman

Height/weight: 6-5, 285

Hometown: Ashburn, Virginia

Notable: Virginia’s top-ranked prospect is among Penn State’s most-prized recruits. He was named first-team all-state and chose Penn State over Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Any Early Contributors?

Penn State’s 2022 class made an immediate impact behind running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, linebacker Abdul Carter, offensive lineman Drew Shelton and defensive linemen Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton. Quarterback Drew Allar also established himself as the No. 2 behind Sean Clifford.

Franklin hinted that the 2023 class could deliver similar production.

“By the time we got to the midpoint of the season, some of [the 2022 recruits] were playing at a really high level,” Franklin said. “There started to be a Buzz not only in the conference but nationally about some of those guys. We feel the same way about this class.

“… We’ll see how it plays out. What I always say is, I hope that these guys turn out to be who we think they are and then I hope we got Lucky on two or three.”

Players to Watch

Tony Rojas: The 6-2, 195-pound linebacker needs to gain mass but could make a quick impact on the defensive depth chart or special teams. He had a monster senior season at Fairfax (Va.) High, making 72 tackles, 13 sacks and five forced fumbles. Rojas also rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns, demonstrating his two-way skill. Would Penn State consider playing him some at running back as well?

King Mack: The 4-star safety helped St. Thomas Aquinas to its third consecutive state title in Florida, making 58 tackles and two interceptions. They returned one for a touchdown. The Lions certainly are comfortable breaking in young players to their secondary.

Alex Birchmeier: He’s the No. 2-ranked player in Penn State’s class, a versatile Offensive lineman who can play all three interior positions. In fact, he might be able to play all five; Franklin said he’s interesting in testing Birchmeier at tackle. But the freshman certainly could find his way onto the interior depth chart.

Andrew Rappleye: One of three tight ends in the class, the Milton (Mass.) Academy standout will draw comparisons to Pat Freiermuth. Rappleye is a ready-to-play 6-4, 235 pounds with the ability to compete in a deep room.

Elliot Washington II: The 5-11, 190-pound defensive back enters a crowded position group where early playing time will be difficult to secure. However, Washington brings speed to the Lions’ roster, which Coach James Franklin and special teams Coordinator Stacy Collins love to employ. Washington has run a 10.69 in the 100 meters and helped his Venice High 400 relay team to a school-record time of 41.35 and a state runner-up finish.

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button’s on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.