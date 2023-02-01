Penn State Football: Where Is Penn State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranked on National Signing Day?

Penn State could add to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, which marks the official National Signing Day. Although Lions Coach James Franklin has repeatedly referred to the early signing period as the “new Signing Day,” Part 2 still matters.

Penn State pretty much wrapped its 2023 recruiting class in December, signing 22 players, 11 of whom enrolled early. The class, which ranked 14th nationally according to Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr., and might not be finished.

