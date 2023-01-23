Penn State Football: What to Expect of Nittany Lions Quarterback Drew Allar in 2023

Before departing Penn State, quarterback Sean Clifford left a primer for the young quarterbacks. It included notes like this.

“It’s not just what you see on Saturday,” Clifford said. “It’s who you are on Monday, on the off day when nobody wants to come in the facility and you’ve got to bring all your wideouts in to make sure we’re getting extra film. Or in the middle of summer on a Wednesday night, and you’re trying to get guys up just to get some deep ball work in.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button